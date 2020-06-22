close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Man injured by kite string in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

A young man was injured after a kite string slit his throat in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Sunday. The unfortunate incident occurred although the law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against the kite suppliers across the city.

According to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police, the incident took place near the Mochi Morr area. Following the incident, police and rescuers reached the area and moved the victim to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

According to doctors, the man is in critical condition. The police said the injured was identified as 28-year-old Javed, son of Yousuf. The police said a case has been registered and investigations were underway.

