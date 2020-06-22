‘PTI govt to complete term’

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Seemi Bokhari has said PM Imran Khan’s government will complete its constitutional term and the opposition should prepare for 2023 elections instead of making noise and raising hopes. PTI will defeat them once again. Only those who have not read the budget are criticising the budget 2020/21, he said this in a statement issued here on Sunday. Dr Seemi Bukhari said the opposition thinks everyday that if this coalition is angry then the government will end. If it is angry then the government will end but every time they will be disappointed and this time too, she said. Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his mission of public service till 2023, she added She said PML-N and PPP are busy in political shoplifting to keep themselves alive in the eyes of people but they cannot fool the nation in spite of all the best tactics.