Lahore:Ajoka Theatre hosted an exclusive online dramatic reading event to showcase the creative skills and talent of aspiring writers on Sunday.

The first of its kind, the online reading event streamed live on Ajoka’s social media channels through Zoom. Four talented writers of Ajoka Institute’s Art of Writing batch 6 presented their exciting stories which they had developed under the mentorship of acclaimed playwright Shahid Nadeem during a three months writing course.

The writers were Tariq Amin, Huda Imtiaz, Amna Shahzadi and Oneeb Khan. All writings had a contemporary relevance to the social and personal impact of corona and subsequent lockdown.

The writers were joined for the readings by Ajoka's acting class students, including Anam Jalil, Hamza Omar, Sabahat Moazzam and Sajjad Cheema. During the three-months long writing course, the students learned the essential techniques of concept and plot development and scriptwriting and explored thought provoking topics with great blend of sentiments of joy, happiness, humor with social awareness themes in their final scripts.

The titles of the scripts were Six Minutes, Ghounsla, Wake Up Call and Chacha Chakor. While talking about the reading event, Ajoka’s Executive Director, Shahid Nadeem, said that the course started as regular writing course but had to be converted to an online course due to the pandemic and lockdown. Students were enrolled and taught in online writing class because of the restrictions due to corona pandemic.

He added that all the writers are very promising and have put a lot of effort to break the stereotype writing trend with innovative storytelling. He hoped the new writers and actors will further develop their skills and meet the growing demand for good writers and actors in the media and theatre.

Tributes paid to fathers: A father is to his child like a tree that provides shade. Fathers are selfless people who work very hard to see their children succeed in life. This was stated by Sarah Ahmad, chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, in a press release issued on Father’s Day on Sunday.

She said whatever she achieved is because of her father’s love and constant support to her. She said, “Today is a day observed to recognise huge contribution of our father in our life. We can be winners in this world and the hereafter by respecting and caring for our parents.”