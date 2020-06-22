Four injured in firing incidents

LAHORE:Four people were shot at and wounded in two incidents here on Sunday. Two people identified as Mazhar Ali and Ahmad Farid were injured when a guest in a wedding function opened firing into the air in the Manawan area. In another incident, two people, Saqib and Irshad, were injured when two unidentified persons fired shots on their milk van. Rescuers removed the injured to hospitals.

45,692 vehicles ticketed in 15 days: The City Traffic Police issued 45,692 tickets to vehicles during the last 15 days. The challan tickets were issued to 36,000 motorcycles and 4,336 cars. In public transport, challan tickets were issued to 5,203 vehicles on violating the SOPs. Ninety-one buses were impounded on violating the SOPs. The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore said that eight joint teams of district government and traffic police have been formed for the operation.