Fire erupts in parcel godown

LAHORE:A fire broke out in at parcel godown at Lahore Railway Station on Sunday. Old newspapers and goods were damaged in the fire incident. The cause of the fire was stated to be negligence of the welders working near the godown. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts.

sealed: Lahore police registered 714 cases on violation of coronavirus SOPs during the last 15 days. According to the capital city police officer, Lahore, at least 1,812 shops were sealed. As many as 1,354 markets and bazaars and over 32,000 shops were checked. Around 20,786 shopkeepers were warned and educated on SOPs.

Tiger Force: The weekly performance report of Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines was issued on Sunday. At least 1,000 people have so far been registered for Corona Relief Tiger Force at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines. Around 111 groups were dispatched to important security points, including for the security of Punjab Assembly during its session. The Judicial Wing produced 51 accused persons including VIPs to different courts. As many as 155 officials were sent to different hospitals in connection with coronavirus.