Mon Jun 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Former health minister infected with virus

Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Former Punjab Health Minister and Chief Minister’s Task Force Chairman Dr Tahir Ali Javed has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, with acute breathing difficulty, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. Having served in the cabinet of the then Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab’s health minister from 2002-07, Dr Tahir Ali Javed, during his stint, successfully combated the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and contained its spread through effective measures against the epidemic. His most iconic achievement was establishing Punjab Emergency Service and Rescue 1122, which was hailed by all subsequent governments. He served the cause of ailing humanity and established a network of most modern health institutions in Punjab, including cardiology institutes in Multan, Wazirabad and Faisalabad, and Surgical Tower in Mayo Hospital, modernisation and upgrade of emergencies.

