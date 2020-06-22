Man kills father for not quitting begging

LAHORE :A 60-year-old man was killed by his son in the Lower Mall area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Ali of Bund Road. Police said that the accused identified as Riaz used to ask his father Muhammad Ali to stop begging but he paid no heed to his requests. On the day of the incident, Riaz got infuriated over the issue and hit him with a brick, resulting in his death. Police removed the body to morgue.

Three injured: Three people were injured when a billboard displayed at Saeed Chowk at Shahdara fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rain on Sunday. Rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a local hospital. Three rickshaws, a car and a bike were also damaged in the incident.