Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather followed by trace rain was witnessed in the city here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Trace rain was witnessed in the city in evening. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan. Rainfall occurred at Balakot 02 and Kalam only. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 40°C and minimum was 29.6°C.