Prices of vegetables, fruits continue to rise

LAHORE:Prices of all vegetables and fruits continued to increase on the third consecutive week as the government seems least bothered about the masses’ issues such as inflation, unemployment, artificial price hike and overcharging.

It seems the government is hiding its incompetence and poor governance behind the Covid-19 pandemic and leaving the consumers at the mercy of mafias who are exploiting the plight. The government has failed to control prices of perishable things and has given a freehand to the sellers to overcharge the buyers. They have displayed higher rates of their items and are selling their items on these rates without any fear.

Further, the price of chicken was fixed at Rs 172 to 180 per kg for live bird and Rs 261 per kg for meat while it is sold at Rs 200 to 220 per kg, and Rs 300 to 400 per kg, respectively.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs 58 to 62 per kg, B-Grade at Rs 52 to 56 per kg, but not available, and potato sugar free fixed at Rs 46 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 65 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 35 to 38 per kg, and it sold at Rs 50 to 55 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was increased by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg, B-grade at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 25 to 30 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg, B-grade by Rs 8 per kg at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, and C-grade by Rs 8 per kg, at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 30 to 35 per kg. The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 180 per kg, garlic Chinese was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs 290 to 300 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 19 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, cucumber local was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Brinjal price was fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg. Biter gourd local was increased by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Spinach was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg. Zucchini long was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, Zucchini round fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg, and zucchini local was reduced by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 47 to 49 per kg, also sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg.

The price of the lemon was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 110 to 115 per kg sold at Rs 140 to 160 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs 60 to 80 per kg. Lady finger was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Luffa was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, B-grade by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Capsicum price was fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg. The price of pea was fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, not sold. Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 20 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Methi was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg not sold. Turnip was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, not sold. Radish was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs 30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Mangoes (unripe) were fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 110 to 260 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 150 to 220 per kg, and A-grade was sold at Rs 300 to 350 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 150 to 155 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 65 to 70 per dozen. Papaya was gained fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 18 to 20 per piece, not sold.

Cheku (Sapodilla) was fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per kg, not sold.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs 230 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs 350 per kg.

Melon was fixed at Rs 28 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 50 per kg.

Watermelon was fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 20 to 40 per kg.

Phalsa was gained by Rs 30 per kg, fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 160 per kg,

Peach special was gained by Rs 35 per kg, fixed at Rs 180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 240 per kg, Peach A-grade was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 150 per kg.

Plump was gained by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs 130 to 200 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 250 per kg, and apricot yellow was fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 150 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs 55 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 200 per kg.

Lychee was fixed at Rs 210 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs 250 to 300 per kg.

Cantaloupe (garma) was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.