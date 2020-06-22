PCB condoles deaf cricketer’s death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday expressed its sorrow on the death Mohammad Irfan, former member of the Pakistan national deaf team.Irfan, 31, breathed his last breath on Saturday, 20 June, after a battle against stomach infection. Irfan had a 12-match-long international career and was famously part of Pakistan’s squad for the Deaf Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2007.