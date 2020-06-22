close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

PCB condoles deaf cricketer’s death

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday expressed its sorrow on the death Mohammad Irfan, former member of the Pakistan national deaf team.Irfan, 31, breathed his last breath on Saturday, 20 June, after a battle against stomach infection. Irfan had a 12-match-long international career and was famously part of Pakistan’s squad for the Deaf Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2007.

Latest News

More From Sports