Woman cricketers’ fitness assessment begins today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board will hold online fitness assessment of 19 Under-19 women cricketers from Monday, it was announced today.

The assessment is designed to keep the up and coming cricketers focused and motivated during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a halt on outdoor physical activities. The players will take tests from 22-26 June in which their hand-eye coordination, body balance, core muscle and lower body strength along with upper body endurance will be gauged. The investment on this group of emerging players is in line with PCB’s strategy of enhancing the pool of women cricketers by creating an U19 pathway programme.

These players were picked on the basis of their performances in the Skills2Shine U18 Women T20 Championship, a four-team tournament which was held in Lahore in November last year. Following the tournament, the players underwent a 14-day-long training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi.

Players who will undergo fitness assessment are: Ploosha Nasir (Karachi), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Fajar Naveed (Islamabad), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Gul Rukh (Lahore), Gul Uswa (Multan), Hamna Bilal (Islamabad), Hania Ahmar (Karachi), Khushbakht Waseem (Lahore), Laiba Fatima (Karachi), Laraib Malik (Lahore), Laveeza Munir (Lahore), Momina Riasat Khan (Abbottabad), Nazish Rafique (Lahore), Rida Aslam (Islamabad), Saima Malik (Quetta), Shawal Zulfiqar (Lahore), Yusra Amir (Karachi) and Zaib-un-Nisa (Charsadda).