Dutch arrest dozens at virus protest clashes

THE HAGUE: Dutch police on Sunday charged on horseback and fired water cannon to disperse protesters frustrated with the government´s coronavirus policies, arresting dozens after skirmishes broke out.

Hundreds of people gathered in the city centre, many carrying placards or holding hands, to demonstrate against measures including the 1.5 metre social distancing rule. Acting mayor Johan Remkes had initially barred the protest but later agreed to a time-limited demonstration. Police said the protest was peaceful until a group of football fans clashed with riot police at the nearby Central Station, throwing stones and bottles. Officers later surrounded dozens of demonstrators who refused to leave. “The remaining demonstrators refused to leave and have been detained under public demonstration legislation,” The Hague police said in a tweet. “Five people have also been detained at Central Station for throwing stones.