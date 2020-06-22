US attorney general seconds Trump warning on mail-in voting

Washington: Attorney General William Barr on Sunday assailed the use of mail-in ballots in US elections, saying they could “open the floodgates of potential fraud.

His comment echoed repeated assertions by President Donald Trump warning US states, without evidence of wrongdoing, against using mail-in ballots in the November elections. At a time of “intense division in the country,” Barr said on Fox, elections permit a peaceful transfer of power. But he said mail-in ballots “open the floodgates of potential fraud” and undermine public confidence in an election´s outcome. He suggested that people´s ballots could be stolen from mailboxes — or even that some foreign power could print up “tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots” to sway the outcome. Election experts have been skeptical of such claims. Many states and localities have used mail-in ballots for years, with little evidence of more than isolated problems. And overseas Americans and military troops posted abroad have voted by mail with no serious complaints of fraud. But the practice has drawn close scrutiny this year. The president´s criticism has added a political spin to the debate. In one of his all-capitals Twitter posts last month, Trump wrote that “MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. Last month Twitter twice took the rare step of cautioning readers about Trump´s posts on mail-in voting, linking to a CNN article saying the president´s claims of fraud were unsubstantiated.