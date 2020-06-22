Yemen southern separatists take control of Socotra island

ADEN: Yemen´s southern separatists have seized control of the strategic island of Socotra, further undermining the government, which is battling to defeat the Huthi rebels firmly entrenched in the north. The island, located off the Horn of Africa about 350 kilometres (220 miles) from Yemen, lies close to important shipping routes, and with its unique flora and fauna, is sometimes referred to as “the Galapagos of the Indian Ocean”. It has largely been spared the violence that has ravaged mainland Yemen, where the government and a Saudi-led military coalition have been battling the Iran-backed Huthi rebels for more than five years.

But in recent years, it has become a bone of contention in the anti-Huthi camp, to which both the Saudi-backed government and the separatists — trained by key coalition member United Arab Emirates — belong. The fall of Socotra on the weekend deepens the crisis between Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the government after the failure of a power-sharing deal in areas beyond the control of Huthi rebels, who hold the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen. The STC, which declared autonomy in southern Yemen on April 26, said it had already begun implementing self-rule on the island. Senior STC official Salem Abdullah al-Socotri congratulated the separatist forces for “normalising the situation” in Socotra. Military sources told AFP that its fighters took control on Saturday after an operation that began the day before, with only limited clashes with pro-government forces. STC fighters had entered the capital Hadibo and established checkpoints there, they said. The separatists, who are fiercely hostile to Islamist groups, said the pro-government forces based on the island were largely supporters of Al-Islah, an Islamist party allied with the internationally recognised government.