Taliban kidnap dozens of civilians amid peace efforts, say officials

KABUL: Taliban militants kidnapped about 60 civilians in central Afghanistan over the past week, officials said on Sunday, with more than half still being held amid efforts by the United States and other foreign powers to start peace talks.

The Taliban took the hostages in the central province of Daikundi after a women escaped a Taliban-controlled village in a neighbouring province, according to the provincial deputy governor, Mohammad Ali Uruzgani.

Some 26, including women and children, had been released and tribal elders were mediating to free the remaining civilians, Uruzgani added.

A Taliban spokesman denied kidnapping the civilians.The militants, fighting to re-introduce strict Islamic law after their 2001 ouster from power, signed a troop withdrawal agreement with the United States in February, which was designed to pave the way for peace talks with the Afghan government.

But violence has ramped up since the agreement and discord over the release of Taliban prisoners has hampered progress on formal talks.Underscoring the tension, a spokesman for the national security council said the Taliban had killed more than 40 civilians around the country in the past week.

“The Taliban have failed to deliver on promises of reducing violence against the Afghan people and working for peace,” spokesman Javid Faisal said on Twitter.The U.N. mission in Afghanistan released a report on Sunday raising concerns about 15 attacks on health workers and health care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, attributing responsibility for the majority of them to the Taliban.

The Taliban rejected both the U.N. and government allegations and accused the government of causing civilian casualties in the last week.

Afghan foreign minister visits Iran amid tensions over migrant deaths: Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister met with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday in Tehran as tensions persist between the two neighbours after the deaths in May of Afghan migrants at the border. Iran´s state news agency IRNA published a photo Sunday of the meeting between Afghanistan´s Mohammad Hanif Atmar and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, both wearing face masks. The two-day visit aims to discuss “recent unfortunate events (and) find solutions to avoid them happening again”, Afghanistan´s foreign ministry said Saturday on Twitter, without elaborating.

Atmar heads “a high-level delegation including Afghan political, economic and security officials”, IRNA said, citing a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry released earlier. The visit follows controversy over the deaths in May of several Afghan migrants who were allegedly forced into a river by Iranian border guards and drowned. Afghan officials claim the migrants died while they were illegally crossing into neighbouring Iran from Herat province. Eighteen bodies, some bearing signs of torture and beatings, were recovered from the Harirud river, while other migrants were reported missing, in an incident that sparked anger and protests in Afghanistan. One Afghan official said 55 migrants were forced into the river. Iranian authorities have dismissed the claims, saying the incident occurred inside Afghanistan´s territory. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered an investigation into the drownings, a move welcomed by the United States, at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. The meeting also comes after an incident earlier this month in the central Iranian city of Yazd in which three Afghans died and several others were injured after a car chase with police, Iranian media reported.