Mon Jun 22, 2020
June 22, 2020

Six members of Trump’s campaign team positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON: Six members of President Donald Trump’s campaign advance team have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, the campaign said. “Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” said Tim Murtaugh, Campaign Communications Director. “No Covid-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials.”Trump scheduled to rally with thousands of supporters in Tulsa in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign. Oklahoma is one of the states that have seen a surge in confirmed Covid-19 cases.desk

