Former pope Benedict to return to the Vatican on Monday

BERLIN: Former pope Benedict XVI will return to the Vatican on Monday from Germany, where he is visiting his sick brother, the Regensburg bishopric said. “Return trip is planned for Monday,” said the bishopric in the Bavarian city on its website, giving no further details. Benedict´s trip to Germany on Thursday was his first voyage out of Italy since his shock resignation in 2013. The unexpected visit was made necessary by the deteriorating health of Benedict´s 96-year-old brother Georg Ratzinger. The only other time 93-year-old Benedict has left the Vatican since his resignation was a visit to the Castel Gandolfo papal palace outside Rome. He was last in Germany in 2011. Besides spending time with his brother, the pope emeritus also visited his parents´ graves as well as the house he used to live in the district of Pentling. Benedict, seen as a traditionalist in the Catholic Church, stunned the world when he became the first pope in 600 years to resign, citing health reasons. The former pontiff, whose original name is Joseph Ratzinger, now lives in a small former monastery inside the Vatican.