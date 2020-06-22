Nigerian doctors end strike as virus cases spike

LAGOS: Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals on Sunday called off a week-long strike over welfare and inadequate protective equipment as new coronavirus cases spike in the country. The strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents some 40 percent of Nigeria´s doctors, began last Monday but had exempted medics treating coronavirus patients. The group´s directors decided to suspend the strike action from Monday June 22 by 8 am, the association said in a statement. NARD said the decision, which followed the intervention state governors and others, was to give the government time to fulfill the outstanding demands. The organisation had called the strike over a range of issues, including the “grossly inadequate” provision of protective equipment and calls for hazard pay for those working on the virus. Other demands focused on improving general welfare and protesting dismissals or pay cuts for doctors in two regions. Strikes by medics are common in Nigeria, where the health sector has been underfunded for years. The authorities fear that any reduction in capacity could severely hamper its ability to tackle the pandemic as the number of cases continues to rise.