Bangladesh’s Mashrafe tests positive for virus

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza and two other players said they have tested positive for the coronavirus as infections in the South Asian nation rise.

Left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and former opener Nafees Iqbal were the other two who revealed their positive test results.

Mashrafe, who stepped down as the one-day international captain in March but remains available for selection, announced the news on social media late Saturday.

“Today my Covid-19 results came as positive. Everyone please pray for my quick recovery,” Mashrafe wrote on Facebook. Mashrafe—also a member of parliament—had been active in helping people during the pandemic, particularly in his hometown and constituency Narail west of the capital Dhaka. His mother-in-law and another relative tested positive last week, a Narail health official said.

Nafees, the elder brother of Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, played 11 Tests and 16 one-day internationals for his country and is currently a domestic cricket coach.

“Ten days ago I was feeling feverish. For two days my body temperature was high. I lost my appetite, felt very weak,” Nafees said in an audio message emailed to reporters on Saturday. “Then I gave sample for the test and the result came that I am Covid-19 positive.”

Left arm spinner Nazmul, who took part in virus aid work in his hometown of Narayanganj, said he received his results on Saturday.