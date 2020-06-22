The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget presented on June 19 for the fiscal year of 2020-21 is good at least in the sense that it earmarks nearly one-third of the total budget to its annual development plan (ADP). The total budget amounts to Rs923 billions, of which nearly one-fourth is allocated for the merged districts that were formerly called Fata. As much as Rs184 billion has been set aside for the former tribal districts. And, unlike the federal and Sindh governments, the KP government does have a full-time finance minister who presented the budget in the provincial assembly. A look at the details shows that out of Rs318 billion for the ADP, Rs222 billion is allocated for the development of the settled areas whereas Rs96 billion is reserved for the former agencies of Fata.

From the budget for the newly merged districts, Rs49 billion will be for the accelerated implementation programme (AIP) that comes under the tribal decade strategy. The ADP for the next fiscal has nearly two and a half thousand different projects of which 1100 will be in the merged districts. Since the tribal areas have been left out of the mainstream development since independence, they need extra attention to compensate for the lost decades. The KP government has rightly allocated a substantial amount for their development. Another good aspect of the KP budget is its handsome allocations for health and education sectors. The total outlay on provincial health sector is estimated to be Rs124 billion of which the development budget in the health sector is going to be Rs24 billion including Rs14 billion for settled districts and Rs10 billion for merged districts. This is important in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

It will be a challenge for the KP government to ensure adequate stock of equipment and medicines while the pandemic is taking a severe toll on the people. The PTI government has been in power in KP for seven years now, but according to reports the conditions of hospitals and schools have shown little improvement. The same applies to the Sehat Insaf card which was launched with much fanfare but the people are yet to get its full benefits because of the hurdles in payments and bureaucratic wrangling. Another sector that needed more allocation is energy and power which has been neglected over the years. It is surprising that the Establishment and Administration Department has been allocated Rs239 million and even the home department will get two billion rupees from the ADP. Lastly, a high level of transparency is called for the utilization of the budget, especially in the ADP which has seen many controversies in the past.