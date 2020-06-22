Refugees in a pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic which has swept across the world has put the 30 million refugees based in various countries at even greater risk. These refugees, some still living in camps or in poor housing conditions, face a particular threat as do the support workers who attempt to offer them some improvement in quality of life. The UNHCR has called for global efforts to combat the pandemic so more refugees are able to return to their home countries whenever this is possible. But of course for many, it is not possible. The nearly seven million Syrian refugees scattered around the world cannot return to a country where conflict rages on, against whom sanctions are tightened, warlords fight for space and sectarian violence is a norm. They will not be returning to the peaceful, harmonious Syria of the past. They can only hope that one day they will see their country once again.

The UNHCR has been making efforts to work with refugees to improve their ability to earn livelihoods alongside the host communities they live in to create greater harmony and less hostility. In Turkey, technology is being used to offer means to earn for both hosts and refugees, while in Ethiopia police have been trained to help combat the stigma refugees face almost everywhere in the world and prevent discrimination and violence directed against them. Around 18 million of the world’s refugees are made up of persons under 18. Many are children, a large number are women and these groups are especially vulnerable in situations where they have no safe housing and no means to earn livelihoods. Pakistan, one of the countries that has hosted the largest number of refugees for over four decades, today still hosts 1.6 million Afghans. Their difficulties in returning home given the violence still present in that war-torn country and the danger of ethnic or sectarian discrimination continues to be discussed between officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UNHCR. Of course, an entire generation of Afghans has by now grown up in Pakistan. They maintain they see themselves as Pakistanis and their future is one that continues to be debated. The UNHCR strongly opposes the forcible relocation of any person, just as it opposes their forcible displacement. For Pakistan, maintaining this large population of refugees is not easy. But it may in the end be inevitable.

Refugees are not necessarily a consistent burden on society. In Switzerland, a Syrian refugee has set up an organization using other refugees to help transport sick people to hospitals. A Venezuelan doctor who sought asylum in Canada is helping to treat those afflicted with Covid-19 and has gathered a team of refugee doctors to assist. We should remember that refugees can be people with high levels of education and specialized skills as well, and can also be honest hardworking blue-collar workers. They cannot be treated simply as burdens on their host countries. Dignity and respect are also prerequisites. All these factors need to be promoted and we hope the world was made just a little bit more aware of them as it marked World Refugee Day on June 20.