Protests continue as MSR’s detention crosses 100 days

LAHORE: Senior lawyers, politicians, journalists and Jang/Geo Group workers have staged a demonstration against the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) and demanded his immediate release as his detention entered the 100th day on Sunday. During the Saturday demonstration, Jang Lahore Chief Reporter Maqsood Butt, Istiqlal Party Chairman Advocate Manzoor Gilani, Advocate Iftikhar Shahid, Shahida Jabeen of the PPP, Deputy Secretary Information Jamaat-e-Islami Qaisar Sharif, Khalid Zaman Kakar of the PML-N, Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Qaisar Saleem, Amir Taimur Malik, Amir Malik, Sher Ali Khalti, Amjad Farooq Kallu, Suhail Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Wajid, Secretary Jang Workers Union Muhammad Farooq and Jang/Geo Group workers participated in the demonstration.

The speakers were of the unanimous view that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is the manifestation of the government’s fascist attitude which is condemnable. They said the rulers are trying to manage media according to their wishes due to their failures. They said that following the recent verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the PTI government should resign. They termed the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman kidnapping for ransom. Senior journalists asked the government to stop economic murder of journalists. They said it is practically fifth marshal law and there is an undergoing conspiracy against the parliament. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is fighting the war for democracy and independence of media and he has been put behind bars for this crime. He will never bow before the fascist government.

The politicians and lawyers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is behind the bars without any FIR or crime for over 100 days. They appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the situation and help release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman immediately. The protesters chanted slogans against the NAB and the government.