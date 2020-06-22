Indian troops kill three Kashmiri youths in Srinagar

Ag Agencies

HELD SRINAGAR/ISLAMABAD: Indian troops on Sunday killed three Kashmiri youths during a violent cordon and search operation carried out in Srinagar and arrested more than a dozen people from Sopore and Budgam.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the operation was carried out in Pazwalpora area of Srinagar, and was ongoing as the reports came in. Mobile internet services were cut in all areas of the city. One home was also destroyed during the operation. This was second such violent incident in the old city. Just over a month ago, the son of a Hurriyat leader and his associate were killed in the city. The May incident—a day-long operation that saw 15 homes blown up by police and soldiers—was the first operation Indian forces carried out in Srinagar in two years.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar condemned the surge in Indian troops’ violence and called upon the United Nations to stop the ongoing atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dar in a statement urged the major powers, regional and European organisations to “open their eyes and speak on the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir”. He asked whether the current war launched by the BJP-RSS backed Indian government would ever bring peace and humanity back to the brutalised people of Kashmir. He said the political struggle of the Kashmiris was meant for freedom through the exercise of right to self-determination according to the UN Charter.