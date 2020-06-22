Captain, sepoy martyred in Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers—an officer among them—embraced martyrdom, while two others were injured when terrorists opened fire on their patrolling party in Waziristan. A terrorist was also killed in the exchange of fire.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Sunday, terrorists fired at security forces’ patrolling party, five kilometres southeast of Ghariom near the North Waziristan district and South Waziristan district boundary. During the encounter with terrorists, a terrorist was also killed.

In the exchange of fire Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced Shahadat (martyrdom); while two soldiers got injured. Later during sanitisation a terrorist’s compound was cleared, the ISPR added.