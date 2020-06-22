Ladakh councillor arrested for ‘mocking’ Modi, Indian army

ISLAMABAD: A Muslim councillor in Ladakh region of Indian occupied Kashmir was arrested after he allegedly mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army in an audio clip in the wake of recent humiliation of Indian troops at the hands of the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh region.

The Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday the action against Zakir Hussain, a councillor from Shakar area in Kargil, followed registration of an FIR (First Information Report) against him by the Indian police on Friday.

In the audio clip, Hussain was heard using what Indian officials said “highly derogatory” language against Modi and mocking the Indian Army over the humiliation of Indian troops by the Chinese Army in eastern Ladakh, during a mobile conversation with his friend. The councillor was arrested from a house in Kargil town during a raid and was being questioned.

Political experts say the act of mocking Modi and the Indian Army by a Ladakh-based councilor — who belongs to the Congress party — shows the level of hatred against India especially after New Delhi revoked special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.