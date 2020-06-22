Girl martyred in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: A 13-year-old girl was martyred and two other people were seriously injured when Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, the ceasefire violations took place in Hajipir and Bedori sectors along the LoC on Saturday night targeting civilian population. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked firing. “Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Mensar village, Bedori sector, a 13-year-old innocent girl Iqra Shabbir embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), while her mother and a 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries,” it added.