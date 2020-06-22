Pakistan sees over 100 virus deaths for sixth straight day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday witnessed more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths for the sixth consecutive day after the country recorded 119 more people losing their lives to the disease in a 24-hour-period, taking the grim toll to above 3,501.

According to the government’s official Covid-19 portal, Pakistan recorded 4,951 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally 176,617 infections. As of 8.49am on Sunday, active infections numbered 105,224. Over 67,000 have recovered so far.

Sindh is the hardest-hit province with 67,353 cases, with nearly a third of its cases — 20,192 — coming from Karachi.

Punjab comes in a close second, with 65,739 confirmed infections, with its provincial capital and largest city Lahore, having the most cases at 11,463. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 21,444 cases with Peshawar having a little over 2,100 cases.

Balochistan thus far has 9,328 infections with Quetta having a third of its cases (3,365). Islamabad Capital Territories have 10,662, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,278 and Azad Kashmir 813 confirmed infections.

Amid the latest figures, planning minister Asad Umar said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has identified 92 hotspots in 20 cities which cover 40 per cent of all active cases.

Addressing a media briefing here at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the minister said effective hotspot lockdown could make a decisive difference, which will lockdown affect only three per cent of the total population of the country.

He said by imposing lockdown in selective areas, substantial impact on disease spread could be achieved while minimising disruption in the livelihood of citizens.

Umar, who also leads NCOC on coronavirus, said in order to cope with increasing pressure on hospitals with oxygen beds, the federal government had decided to provide 1,000 beds to various hospitals across the country by the end of the current month, and 1,100 more beds by the end July. He said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal had visited all large cities across the country to identify the requirement of oxygen beds and NCOC had already given go ahead to NDMA for provision of beds to different hospitals.

Giving details about provision of beds in Islamabad, the minister said that within a week, three hospitals of the federal capital would get 189 beds in total out of which 20 beds had already been provided to Capital Development Authority (CDA) hospital and 39 more would be provided in a few days. Separately, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza asked people to take special care of their elders. Briefing the media in Islamabad, he stressed the need for wearing masks, observing social distancing and frequent hand-washing to stay safe from Covid-19, according to Radio Pakistan.

Dr Mirza said so far 72 per cent of Covid-19 victims were over 50 years of age, adding that senior citizens should avoid public transport and crowded places.