Five cricketers undergo Covid-19 test

RAWALPINDI: Five cricketers went through the first phase of Covid-19 testing here at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday as undergoing the tests for coronavirus is a must for every player before joining other members of the squad in Lahore on June 24.

The cricketers who underwent Covid-19 testing include Harris Rauf, Usman Khan Shinwari, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim.

Other selected players will be undergoing first phase of testing at Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar on June 22.

“We pray that all the tests being conducted on England-bound players turn negative. The results of the initial tests will determine players’ availability for the second phase of testing on June 25. If a cricketer is tested negative during the first phase he will be free to join others on June 24. Those tested positive would stay back at their residences to go into quarantine immediately,” one of the PCB officials, when contacted, said. He added that even after tested positive the player will have another chance to rejoin the team later in England.

“After completing quarantine period that particular player will have to be tested twice within a few days to determine the status of his disease. If both of his tests turn negative then England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will make special arrangements to fly him to UK where after another testing he will have to spend another fifteen days in quarantine.”

Meanwhile, the selected players will assemble in Lahore on June 24 where they will undergo second phase of Covid-19 testing on June 25.