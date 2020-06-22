U19 women players to give online fitness tests

ISLAMABAD: Under-19 wo­men cricketers will undergo online fitness tests starting from today (Monday).

The assessment is designed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to keep the up and coming cricketers focused and motivated during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has put a halt on outdoor physical activities.

The players will give tests from June 22-26 in which their hand-eye coordination, body balance, core muscle and lower body strength along with upper body endurance will be gauged. These players were picked on the basis of their performances in the Skills-2-Shine Under-18 Women T20 Championship, a four-team tournament which was held in Lahore in November last year.

Following the tournament, the players underwent a 14-day long training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. Urooj Mumtaz, chair of the national women’s selection committee, said: “Physical fitness is one of the key elements for any cricketer in order to be successful and thrive in this day and age. It is important that the players are made aware of these requirements right from the moment they enter the system.”

List of players who will undergo fitness assessment: Anoosha Nasir (Karachi), Arijah Haseeb (Karachi), Fajar Naveed (Islamabad), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Gul Rukh (Lahore), Gul Uswa (Multan), Hamna Bilal (Islamabad), Hania Ahmar (Karachi), Khushbakht Waseem (Lahore), Laiba Fatima (Karachi), Laraib Malik (Lahore), Laveeza Munir (Lahore), Momina Riasat Khan (Abbottabad), Nazish Rafique (Lahore), Rida Aslam (Islamabad), Saima Malik (Quetta), Shawal Zulfiqar (Lahore), Yusra Amir (Karachi) and Zaib-un-Nisa (Charsadda)