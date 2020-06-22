Fear of Budget Lapse: PSB releases development funds hastily

ISLAMABAD: As the financial year draws closer, activities are afoot to spend around Rs250 million from the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) remaining development budget on the construction of roads in and around the area of Pakistan Sports Complex which has yet to determine its legal owner.

Fear of the remaining amount getting lapsed has spurred the authorities to release part of the amount to the Pak PWD in hand, which has started its survey and initiated the construction work in and around Sports Complex Colony and also on the laying of electricity cables. For the first time in the history of PSB, the development work has been handed over to PWD.

“Yes, we came to know about the ownership of the road and we are determining as what to do now,” PWD Engineer Javed, who carried out the survey, when contacted said.

There were also fears all around as it was reported that one of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) official — who has been suffering from Covid-19 — was seen inspecting the work and passing on instructions to PWD officials.

With the situation already tense on the growing Covid-19 cases in the capital and the Complex’s recent lockdown, PSB officials were seen questioning the urgency as why an officer who has yet to recover from the virus was present at the vicinity on Saturday.

Like all spheres of life, virus impact on sports and athletes had been the worse. There are no less than thousand of former and present athletes who have been struggling to make both ends meet. Whatever training and coaching they had been imparting to earn their livelihood has long gone. As there has been no sports activities, these coaches — mostly former international and national athletes belonging to all sports — have been finding it difficult to spend normal life.

“There has been no urgency of any kind about the road construction. More important is the life and wellbeing of former athletes who have served the country in the past. All sports federations should have been taken into confidence to know on athletes’ requirement and government support. The money should have been diverted on the wellbeing of these needy athletes,” one of the former international player said.

He said entire PSB budget was meant for sports promotion. “Amid Covid-19, the health and honour of athletes is of utmost importance. The amount should have been spent on the welfare of athletes instead. Once Covid-19 dust settles down, amount could be diverted to other required ventures,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PSB employees union has already moved to the Islamabad High Court against the Ministry of IPC decision to hand over the development work to Pak PWD. The court is set to hear the case on June 24.

All efforts to contact Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza to know her point of view went fruitless. ‘The News’ also sent her SMS message to ascertain government’s position. Till the time of filing the report, no response was received. This correspondent will publish Ministry of IPC response once it is received.