Sudan warns against escalation in Nile dam dispute

KHARTOUM: Sudan on Sunday warned against escalation and urged further negotiations with Egypt and Ethiopia over Addis Ababa's controversial dam on the Nile.

Tensions are running high between the three countries after recent talks failed to produce a deal on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. "We do not want escalation. Negotiations are the only solution," Sudan's irrigation and water resources minister, Yasser Abbas, told reporters on Sunday. "Signing an agreement is a prerequisite for us before filling the dam. Sudan has the right to demand it," he said. Ethiopia has declared plans to start filling the dam next month, regardless of whether a deal has been reached.