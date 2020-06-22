Canadian employees in Qatar could lose their jobs

DUBAI: Canadian employees at a college campus in Qatar feel trapped in the country, which has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 infections in the world, because of a new directive from the college president, CBC News reported yesterday.

The College of the North Atlantic is a public college in Newfoundland and Labrador that operates a campus in the Mideast country of Qatar.As the country deals with an outbreak of the virus, registering more than 1,000 new cases per day in a country of 2.8 million people, employees were told on Tuesday they could lose their jobs if they return home for the blazing hot summer.Several employees spoke to CBC News on the condition of anonymity, fearing job loss or reprisal from the Qatari government, which contracts CNA to operate the campus. “Living in a country that has, for weeks, had the highest per capita number of positive COVID cases in the world is extremely stressful, and several CNA-Q employees are anxious to leave for summer,” one employee wrote in an email late Thursday night.

In a brief statement on Friday afternoon, CNA confirmed that employees should travel at their own risk, and could be terminated if they do not make it back to the country on time. “CNA-Q employees who decide to leave Qatar and do not return to work at CNA-Q when required may have their employment agreement terminated,” a spokesperson said.