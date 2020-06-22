AJK PM asks world bodies to take notice of Indian agression

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday appealed to the international community to take serious notice of blatant and frequent Indian ceasefire fire violations, which resulting into civilian causalities regularly.

In a statement over the unprovoked Indian firing at Haji Pir and Baiduri sectors in which a 13 -year-old innocent girl martyred and her mother and brother were injured, he said Indian armed forces have crossed all limits of brutalities.

Strongly condemning the frequent cease fire violations, the prime minister said that Indian forces were continuously targeting civilian population, schools and hospitals. “Indian army is committing war crimes in Occupied Kashmir and at CFL”, PM added.

He urged United Nations’ Observer Mission to take note of Indian provocative and aggressive posture at CFL. “India at one-side massacring unarmed Kashmiris and on other-side killing the vulnerable population residing along the CFL”, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that Indian Army’s morale has drastically down after humiliating trounced at the hands of Chinese Army. “The Pak Army is also giving befitting reply to the India for its offensive acts at CFL”, Haider stated.

He said valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan never target the innocent civilians residing on the other side of the bloody line. The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured mother and son.