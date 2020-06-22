close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
AFP
June 22, 2020

Hundreds run riot in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

AFP
June 22, 2020

BERLIN: Hundreds of people ran riot in Germany's Stuttgart city centre in the early hours Sunday, throwing stones and bottles at police and plundering stores after smashing shop windows. "Police are currently securing leads and are interrogating more than 20 people who have been provisionally arrested," authorities in the southwestern city said in a statement.

