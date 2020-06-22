Hundreds run riot in Germany’s Stuttgart: police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Hundreds of people ran riot in Germany's Stuttgart city centre in the early hours Sunday, throwing stones and bottles at police and plundering stores after smashing shop windows. "Police are currently securing leads and are interrogating more than 20 people who have been provisionally arrested," authorities in the southwestern city said in a statement.