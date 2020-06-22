Britain’s longest COVID-19 sufferer finally goes home

LONDON: A father-of-two, who is Britain’s longest coronavirus sufferer, has finally been allowed to go home after a shocking 92-day battle in hospital.

Steve White, 56, was only given a one per cent chance of survival and his children begged doctors to give him a few more days on the ventilator.But Mr White, from Bromyard, Herefordshire, shocked everyone with a ‘superhero recovery’ that gave him a fighting chance, foreign media reported.

He said: ‘I want to give hope to others critically ill with Covid and their families. Never give up fighting.’He was first admitted to hospital on March 19, four days after he fell ill, after his stepdaughter Lorna Townsend, 38, called an ambulance.

At the time of his admission, the average coronavirus patient was spending just eight days in hospital. In the middle of April, doctors told his family the heartbreaking news that he had just hours to live.

But the father-of-two started to rally when his children made an emotional phone call to him as he lay in an induced coma.He said: ‘They never gave up on me. I owe my life to them and the incredible NHS. All the hospital staff were calling me a miracle and a hero, but they are the real heroes. It was their expertise and care that kept me alive.