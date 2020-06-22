close
Mon Jun 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

Online Pakistan Open timeframe extended

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has extended timeframe of its Online Pakistan Open and Shadow Boxing Challenge 2020.

The event which was scheduled to be wrapped-up on Sunday will now be concluded on June 24 due to Olympics day which will be celebrated on June 23.This is the first such event in which boxers in under-15, youth and elite are being tested for their skills and fitness.

Latest News

More From Sports