Online Pakistan Open timeframe extended

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has extended timeframe of its Online Pakistan Open and Shadow Boxing Challenge 2020.
The event which was scheduled to be wrapped-up on Sunday will now be concluded on June 24 due to Olympics day which will be celebrated on June 23.This is the first such event in which boxers in under-15, youth and elite are being tested for their skills and fitness.