Interim chief Hockley looks to reset Australian cricket

SYDNEY: Interim Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley says he intends to repair broken relationships and ensure everyone is “pointing in the right direction” again after accepting the top job at the troubled organisation.

Hockley has his hands full working to appease players and staff. “I feel like I want to sit down with every single person,” he said. “I’m just really keen to find out how everyone’s feeling, in the first instance, and I’m starting to understand that,” he added in a Q&A on the Cricket Australia website.

“Everyone wants a solution and every bit of clarity we can get really helps. The challenge is that time is of the essence to sort all that out. And we owe it to the game to sort it out.”