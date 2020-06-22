‘Positive sign’ as Alex Zanardi remains stable after handbike crash

MILAN: Alex Zanardi’s condition remained stable in hospital on Sunday, a ‘positive’ sign for doctors two days after the former Formula One driver turned Paralympic champion suffered serious head injuries in a handbike crash in Italy.

“The positive thing is that the more time passes and conditions remain stable, this gives us hope,” Dr Sabino Scolletta, head of critical care at the Santa Maria delle Scotte hospital in Siena, told journalists.

“It means that there has been no step backwards and this gives us great confidence.” Zanardi suffered serious head injuries with multiple facial factures and fears for his sight after losing control of his bike and colliding with a truck during a race in Italy on Friday.

The 53-year-old Italian was airlifted to hospital in Siena and underwent three hours of delicate neurosurgery before being placed in an artificial coma and on a ventilator. “We cannot rule out complications,” Dr Scolletta told journalists.

“Compared to when Alex Zanardi arrived in the emergency room, conditions have really changed,” the doctor said. “We hope that the clinical condition remains stable, which would give us the opportunity during the week to start assessing the neurological situation.”