Tokyo-bound shooters seek more training abroad

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tokyo-bound shooters have requested the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination to arrange more international training for them.

Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Gulfam Joseph won quota places for Tokyo 2020 and went to Germany in March for training. National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) arranged this world class training for them which cost it more than Rs5 million.

“I am practising hard for a good show at the Tokyo Olympics next year but I need more training from international coaches to improve further,” said Ghulam Mustafa Bashir of Navy. “I learned a lot from the training camp in Germany earlier this year and I am hoping to get more such training but we need support from the government,” he added.

Army’s Gulfam Joseph said that he learned many new things in Germany and he has improved much. “I think we still need two to three more training camps of this level so that we can win medals at the Olympics,” said Gulfam.

Army’s Khalil Akhtar said that the one-month training in Germany really helped him. “We need more such training camps at international level,” said Khalil. He added that they could easily win medals in the Olympics next year if they were provided with such training opportunities before the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Executive vice president of NRAP Javaid S Lodhi told ‘The News’ that these shooters would participate in the Olympic Games Test Event in Tokyo next year. He added that many national shooters are ready for international participation. “The quota events for the Tokyo Olympics are now closed but there is one chance to qualify for the Olympics on the basis of international rankings at the end of the qualification cycle.

“We will try our best to send our talented shooter Usman Chand to as many international events as possible to help him achieve this qualification,” said Javaid. He added that Usman would get good rankings if he performed well even in just one event. “Hence, we are quite hopeful of getting one more shooter from Pakistan into the Olympics.”