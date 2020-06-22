Bizarre theories

Instead of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic effectively through wise and calculated policies, the federal government is fighting with the Sindh government. I think the federal government should seriously look at the request of the Sindh government for imposing a strict lockdown for two or three weeks in the whole country. The federal government must appreciate that it was the Sindh government which in March imposed a complete lockdown – and which was followed by the rest of the provinces and the capital territory of Islamabad. Our prime minister, however, is not in favour of a complete lockdown. He has invented his own strange theory of a 'smart lockdown', whereby only those areas/spots are being sealed where there are more Corona cases. In other words, he practically has allowed opening of almost all the business and offices of the country.

By further elaborating his theory of smart lockdown, our prime minister now has shifted all the responsibility for care against the coronvirus to the shoulders of citizens, just advising them to wear masks and maintain social distancing. I think this theory of smart lockdown is proving harmful for the citizens as only sealing spotted areas won't serve the purpose of controlling the spread of the virus. We Pakistanis also are neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing at our workplaces or whenever we go outside for any so-called important work. The doctors of the country, too, have shown their dissatisfaction over the policy of a smart lockdown. As people of the country are not serious regarding the virus, I request that a complete lockdown of at least two weeks may be imposed in the whole country to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The federal government should come out of its 'ego' issues with the Sindh government and take all those necessary steps which may help control the spread of the virus and save the lives of innocent citizens of the country.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi