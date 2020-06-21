Historic budget deficit bigger issue than COVID-19: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has said the historic budget deficit is a bigger issue than COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, he said the budget deficit hitting the unprecedented height of 10 per cent of the GDP, was even more disastrous than the new coronavirus. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lied about last year’s budget deficit being 7.1%, which was later revealed to be 9.1%. This year, the government is claiming 9.1% of GDP whereas independent experts say it is well over 10%, he said.

Shahbaz said it has now been proven beyond doubt through budget statistics that the budget deficit had already eaten our economy hollow even before the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "This PTI government has not only shot the budget deficit through the roof but has totally failed to control the circular debt.

“The PTI increased the circular debt at three times the speed that of the PML-N government and this debt now stands at Rs2.1 trillion," the PML-N president said.

Shahbaz told the government to treat the treasury as a sacred trust of people and stop mortgaging the future of the nation. He said that instead of making Pakistani youth global debt slaves, the government must invest in healthcare and education. The PTI made the most drastic budget cuts to education and healthcare in its federal and provincial budgets, he said.