KARACHI: The metropolis will witness the solar eclipse today (Sunday) which will also be visible in other parts of Pakistan.The Met Office said the partial eclipse will begin at 8:46am and end at 2:24pm, with the greatest eclipse at 11:40am. In Karachi, the solar eclipse will begin at 9:26am and will reach 91.53 per cent at around 10:59am and will end at 12:46pm.