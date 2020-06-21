tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The metropolis will witness the solar eclipse today (Sunday) which will also be visible in other parts of Pakistan.The Met Office said the partial eclipse will begin at 8:46am and end at 2:24pm, with the greatest eclipse at 11:40am. In Karachi, the solar eclipse will begin at 9:26am and will reach 91.53 per cent at around 10:59am and will end at 12:46pm.