82 deaths in single day pushes toll to 1,347 in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 82 more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic outbreak, pushing the death toll to 1,347 in the province so far.

Also, 2,538 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported from across the province, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 64,216. So far 512 deaths have been reported in Lahore, 259 in Rawalpindi, 126 Faisalabad, 105 Multan, 55 Gujranwala, 50 Sialkot, 34 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 Gujrat, 30 Bahawalpur, 22 Sargodha, 14 Mianwali, 13 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhupura, 10 each in Sahiwal and Kasur, eight each in Nankana Sahib and Muzaffargarh, six in Toba Tek Singh, five each in Attock and Hafizabad, four each in Lodhran and Okara, three each in Jhang, Bhakkar, Chiniot and Jhelum, two each in Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab and Vehari, and one in Khanewal, and none in Chakwal, Layyah, Pakpattan and Mandi Bahauddin so far.

Out of 2,538 new cases, 1,166 were reported in Lahore, 577 Rawalpindi, 180 Multan, 137 Faisalabad, 106 Gujranwala, 57 Sialkot, 38 Bahawalpur, 36 Gujrat, 35 Sargodha, 30 Rahim Yar Khan, 27 Muzaffargarh, 16 Sahiwal, 15 Jhelum, 14 Jhang, 12 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Khanewal, 11 Sheikhupura, nine each Narowal and Vehari, eight Toba Tek Singh, seven each Mandi Bahauddin and Bahawalnagar, six Kasur, five each Nankana Sahib, Attock and Rajanpur, four each in Mianwali, Lodhran and Pakpattan, three Okara and one each in Layyah and Bhakkar.

So far 33,090 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed in Lahore, 5,413 Rawalpindi, 4,317 Faisalabad, 4,245 Multan, 2,415 Gujranwala, 1,737 Sialkot, 1,566 Gujrat, 1,146 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,028 Bahawalpur, 823 Sheikhupura, 817 Sargodha, 816 Rahim Yar Khan, 738 Muzaffargarh, 496 Hafizabad, 482 Kasur, 434 Sahiwal, 374 Toba Tek Singh, 363 Jhelum, 337 Vehari, 304 Bahawalnagar, 292 Layyah, 287 Attock, 270 Nankana Sahib, 268 Lodhran, 243 Mandi Bahauddin, 237 Mianwali, 227 Jhang, 205 Okara, 198 Khanewal, 196 Chiniot, 185 Narowal, 181 Khushab, 177 Bhakkar, 125 Rajanpur, 119 Pakpattan and 65 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 407,083 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 64,216 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 19,920 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 18,670 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group. He said that lowest number of cases, 1,117, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 17,964 patients have recovered and returned to their homes, 1,347 died, while 44,905 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.