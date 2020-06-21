Saudi Arabia lifts curfew, resumes all business activities

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced lifting of the curfew completely in all regions of the Kingdom, starting at 06:00am on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday. The ministry said that the Kingdom will return to the normalcy based on the health authorities’ recommendation, allowing the resumption of all economic and commercial activities with full commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures. However, Umrah, visit visas, and international flights as well as the entry and exit across land and sea borders will continue to be suspended until further notice. The ministry has called on all members of the public to commit to social distancing, wearing masks, and covering the nose and mouth. A senior official from the ministry has made it clear that all gatherings should not exceed 50 people as a maximum, stressing that residents and citizens should act responsibly and adhere to precautionary measures and directives issued by authorities.

The official also urged everyone to download the ‘Tawakkalna’ and ‘Tabaud’ apps, to obtain health instructions, guidance and latest developments regarding coronavirus.

“Any one violating the decisions and instructions ... will be fined as per the applicable penalties for individuals and facilities” the ministry’s official source said, adding that all the aforementioned procedures are subject to periodic evaluation and review by the Ministry of Health.