Pakistan renews commitment to hosting refugees

ISLAMABAD: During the last 40 years, people of Pakistan have demonstrated exemplary generosity, compassion and solidarity in hosting millions of Afghan refugees, said Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.

On World Refugee Day, June 20, Pakistan renewed its commitment to share the global burden, but urged for international support for millions of displaced people. “Global support to refugees and host communities as a shared responsibility,” is imperative today more than ever due to the devastating impact of COVID-19, he said. Pakistan’s COVID-19 response has been inclusive, offering services to both citizens and refugees without any discrimination, foreign media reported. Pakistan values the commendable work of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and hopes for an “early peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, a time-bound, gradual, well-resourced and mutually agreed framework for the repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland, Qureshi said.

‘Exemplary hospitality’ In Islamabad, UNHCR and the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron), held a virtual meeting to express solidarity with refugees and host communities. UNHCR’s Pakistan Representative, Noriko Yoshida, lauded the Pakistani people and government for hosting refugees for more than four decades saying: “Pakistan’s hospitality and generosity are exemplary.” She further said: “85 per cent of refugees are in developing countries, despite their own challenges.” Reiterating the government’s resolve to assist refugees, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Saleem Khan, said: “We will not fail in caring for our Afghan brothers and sisters.” However, development initiatives in the areas that are shouldering the burden are equally important and it requires funding, he said. “We expect the international community to deal with the Afghan refugee situation in the same way as it deals with other global emergencies,” he urged.

Pakistan is home to an estimated three million Afghans, 1.4 million of whom are documented, making the South Asian country the third-largest refugee-hosting country in the world, after Turkey and Colombia, according to the UNHCR Report. Pakistan has been praised for taking care of the refugees despite its own challenges. The use of biometric registration, access to education and health care and inclusion in the economy have received global acclaim.

“Refugees in Pakistan are well-integrated with society using all essential facilities available for citizens of Pakistan,” Minister for Safron, Shehryar Khan Afridi, said, adding that refugees need greater global attention.