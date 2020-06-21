Two more coronavirus patients die

BAHAWALPUR: Two more coronavirus patients died at Civil Hospital during the last 24 hours.

Death toll of Covid-19 has reached upto 23 at the hospital and 33 in Bahawalpur district.

According to MS Civil Hospital Dr Rana Muhammad Yousif and Dr Rao Muhammad Zakir, focal person for Covid-19 of District Health Authority, 29 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Bahawalpur district and now total number of coronavirus has reached up to 1,040.

According to the District Health Authority figures recovered patients are 240 and 25 coronavirus patients are admitted to Civil Hospital where five patients are in a critical condition.

Some 667 Covbid-19 patients are isolated at their houses.

NO LET UP OBSERVED IN LOCUST ATTACKL: No let-up was observed in locusts attack in different areas of tehsil Yazman, Ahmadpur East and adjoining areas.

Locusts damaged cotton, fodder crops and mango orchards.

The main target areas of locust attack are Head Rajkan areas, Kud Wala and Cholistan desert areas, Chanab Rasoolpur, Bait Mullan Wali, Makhan Bela, Rangpur of tehsil Ahmadpur East and its adjoining spots.