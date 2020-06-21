Children with Covid-19 associated with a new disease, parents warned

DUBAI: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned parents of a Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in children across several nations.

The disease affects the different body parts, which can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children under the age of 15 may be at risk of the MIS-C.

Experts at CDC said that children who have had been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) showed MIS-C symptoms.

The MIS-C can take a serious effect on the children, but with timely treatment recovery cases have also been reported.

Experts advise parents if they notice any symptoms of MIS-C or symptoms of COVID-19, they must immediately contact a doctor or rush to the hospital.