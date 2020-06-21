Justice Isa, his wife’s assets matter still unresolved: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: Renowned law expert Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife's assets issue still stands unresolved.

According to media reports he said during an interview with a private TV channel it is beyond comprehension that under what powers the court handed over the decision to FBR. He held court had no authority to refer the matter to FBR.

Imposing any restriction on FBR is in no way in consistent with law. He said that court has created the possibility of sending the matter again to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) through another way.

SC has no authority to interfere in the matters of SJC, he remarked. “I got the SJC proceedings nullified from SC in Iftikhar Chaudhry case. No one from government had even read his reference. I had proved it before SC. There was no lacuna in the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa which has been quashed. Only SJC is authorised to decide about maintainability of reference or otherwise if there is no lacuna in the reference,” he pointed out.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa committed mistake by appearing before SC, he held.