Sun Jun 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 21, 2020

Biker dies on road

National

NOWSHERA: A speeding truck struck a motorcyclist on Nowshera-Mardan road on Saturday, killing him on the spot. Muhammad Ayub of Qaziabad in Nowshera told the police at District Headquarters Hospital that his 19-year old son Haroon Ayub was going on his motorcycle when hit by a speeding truck (K-7870) from behind on Nowshera-Mardan road. He said his son killed on the due to severe injuries.

