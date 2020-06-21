Biker dies on road

NOWSHERA: A speeding truck struck a motorcyclist on Nowshera-Mardan road on Saturday, killing him on the spot. Muhammad Ayub of Qaziabad in Nowshera told the police at District Headquarters Hospital that his 19-year old son Haroon Ayub was going on his motorcycle when hit by a speeding truck (K-7870) from behind on Nowshera-Mardan road. He said his son killed on the due to severe injuries.