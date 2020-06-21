‘Corona SOPs to be implemented at all cost’

KABIRWALA: A meeting of the Peace Committee was held at the meeting hall of the Tehsil Municipal Administration here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by the DC and the DPO. The representatives of various political, social and religious organisations and communities decided to maintain peace and communal harmony in the areas. The DPO said that the corona SOPs would be implemented in letter and spirit during Majalis and processions in the Muharram. All peace committee members would be taken into confidence over different measurements adopted by the district government to maintain peace across the region, he added. While talking on the issue of hatred posts on social media, he said that anyone who uploads hateful or derogatory literature on social media or on messaging platforms would be arrested. It was unanimously decided that religious scholars would organise peaceful processions at the district level. The DC said that the district government would not compromise on peace and ready to meet outlaws with an iron hand. The DC directed the police to arrest suspects and register cases under the National Action Plan against them.